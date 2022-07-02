2 Separate Kitchen Fires Under Investigation in Norwalk

Two separate kitchen fires are under investigation in Norwalk on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the first fire shortly before 4 a.m. on William Street. Investigators said two adults woke up to heavy smoke and were able to escape from the home with the family cat.

According to firefighters, both adults were treated for moderate smoke inhalation.

Less than an hour and a half later, fire crews were called to a fire on Daphne Drive. Authorities said three adults woke up to moderate smoke and were able to escape from the home with the two family dogs.

No injuries were reported.

Both of the fires were kitchen fires, investigators said. Each fire remains under investigation.