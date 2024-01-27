2 seriously injured after crashing into traffic control box, pole in Hamden

Two people have serious injuries after crashing into a traffic control box and pole in Hamden early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue and Church Street around 3:30 a.m. after getting a report of a one-car crash.

Once in the area, police said they found that a vehicle had hit the traffic control box, the traffic control support pole and a utilities equipment box.

According to police, there were two people inside of the vehicle. Both were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Dixwell Avenue was closed, but has since reopened. Access to Church Street from Dixwell Avenue will be closed for repair work. There is no estimate for how long the repairs will take.

The traffic control lights on Dixwell Avenue at Church Street will also not be functional for an extended period of time.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kaplan at (203) 281-8222.