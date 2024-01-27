Hamden

2 seriously injured after crashing into traffic control box, pole in Hamden

By Cailyn Blonstein

decoraciones t624
NBC Connecticut

Two people have serious injuries after crashing into a traffic control box and pole in Hamden early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue and Church Street around 3:30 a.m. after getting a report of a one-car crash.

Once in the area, police said they found that a vehicle had hit the traffic control box, the traffic control support pole and a utilities equipment box.

According to police, there were two people inside of the vehicle. Both were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Dixwell Avenue was closed, but has since reopened. Access to Church Street from Dixwell Avenue will be closed for repair work. There is no estimate for how long the repairs will take.

The traffic control lights on Dixwell Avenue at Church Street will also not be functional for an extended period of time.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kaplan at (203) 281-8222.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us