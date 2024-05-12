2 seriously injured in crash on I-384 West in Manchester

Two people have serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 384 West in Manchester on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said they had to cut several trees down to get to the inverted vehicle on the highway just before exit 4.

The vehicle was then lifted and two people inside were extricated.

According to fire officials, two people were transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.