Manchester

2 seriously injured in crash on I-384 West in Manchester

By Cailyn Blonstein

Manchester Fire Department

Two people have serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 384 West in Manchester on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said they had to cut several trees down to get to the inverted vehicle on the highway just before exit 4.

The vehicle was then lifted and two people inside were extricated.

According to fire officials, two people were transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Manchester
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us