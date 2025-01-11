Norwich

2 seriously injured in head-on crash in Yantic section of Norwich

Yantic Fire Engine Company #1

Two people have serious injuries after a head-on crash in the Yantic section of Norwich on Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the crash on Plain Hill Road around 5:45 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to fire officials, one person was in critical condition and another person had serious injuries.

Both people were transported to Backus Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us