2 seriously injured in head-on crash in Yantic section of Norwich

Two people have serious injuries after a head-on crash in the Yantic section of Norwich on Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the crash on Plain Hill Road around 5:45 p.m.

According to fire officials, one person was in critical condition and another person had serious injuries.

Both people were transported to Backus Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.