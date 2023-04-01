2 Shot and Killed in Parked Car on Street in New Haven

Two people were shot and killed in a car in New Haven Saturday morning.

Police received several 911 calls about a shooting in the area of Winthrop Avenue and Goffe Terrace just before 8 a.m.

Officers found two people in a parked vehicle who were suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male passenger was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died.

Detectives were searching for evidence at the scene, including any video surveillance that may have captured the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304 or on the anonymous tipline at 866-888-TIPS (8477).