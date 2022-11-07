2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington

Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police.
Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store.
Both victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
Police searched for a suspect for hours. They got a call about a suspicious person in the area of Cornado Drive about a half mile away and took that person into custody.
The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Sherod Aldon Hackett, of Montville. He is being held on $1.5 million bond.
No other information was immediately available.