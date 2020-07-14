2 Shot in Ansonia

Two people were injured in a shooting in Ansonia Tuesday, according to police.

Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch said two male victims were found near Star Street and taken to the hospital. One suffered wounds to the upper torso.

It appears the shooting happened at the corner of 5th and Star streets. The victims were together when they were shot.

Investigators said it does not appear the two victims shot at each other, and currently they are looking for at least one shooter.

No other details were immediately available.