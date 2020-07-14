Ansonia

2 Shot in Ansonia

NBC Connecticut

Two people were injured in a shooting in Ansonia Tuesday, according to police.

Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch said two male victims were found near Star Street and taken to the hospital. One suffered wounds to the upper torso.

It appears the shooting happened at the corner of 5th and Star streets. The victims were together when they were shot.

Local

new haven 36 mins ago

Police, Community Leaders Look to Reduce Crime in New Haven

Waterbury 2 hours ago

Displaced Families Seek Resources After Waterbury Apartment Fire

Investigators said it does not appear the two victims shot at each other, and currently they are looking for at least one shooter.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Ansoniashooting
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us