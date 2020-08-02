2 Shot While Sitting Inside a Vehicle in Bridgeport: PD

A woman is in critical condition and a man has non-life threatening injuries after a double shooting in Bridgeport late Saturday night.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter activation on Kossuth Street around 11:30 p.m. and another one a minute later on Maple Street.

Officers immediately responded to the area and said they found two people who had been shot while sitting inside of a vehicle.

According to investigators, a woman was shot multiple times and is in critical condition at Bridgeport Hospital after undergoing surgery.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport Police at (203) 576-TIPS.