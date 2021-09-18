2 Shots Fired Incidents Within Minutes in Bristol Under Investigation

Two incidents of shots fired that happened within minutes of each other in Bristol on Saturday morning are under investigation.

Officers said they received multiple 911 calls about the sound of gunshots at two separate locations within the city shortly after 1:45 a.m.

Police were dispatched to the first incident on King Street around 1:48 a.m. According to police, the complainant reported hearing two gunshots before finding a single hole in their home. At this time, it is believed the shots came from outside of the home.

A few minutes later, officers responded to a home on Judd Street where authorities said similar shell casings were found in the road. A preliminary investigation suggests someone shot into the air and left the scene by vehicle, police added.

A suspect is being described as a man wearing a baseball hat and the vehicle is described as a gray or green metallic-colored sedan.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The investigations are ongoing. Police said there are no known threats to the community at this time.

Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3011 or the BPD Tips Line at (860) 585-8477.