2 Stabbed at UConn Apartment Complex Saturday Night

Two people were stabbed on the UConn campus in Storrs Saturday night.

Police responded to the Hilltop Apartment complex around 11 p.m.

Officers found two people who had suffered stab wounds.

They were taken to Windham Hospital to be treated for superficial wounds, according to a UConn spokesperson.

One person was taken into custody.

It's not clear if the suspect and the victims were UConn students.

Police were not looking for more suspects and there was no ongoing threat to the UConn community, the spokesperson said.

