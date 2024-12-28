2 struck by vehicle during street takeover in North Haven

Police are looking for a vehicle that is believed to have hit two people during a street takeover in North Haven early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Montowese Avenue at the intersection with Interstate 91 North off ramps around 2 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit during a street takeover.

As police arrived, several cars reportedly fled. Shortly after, a local hospital told police about two males in their 20s that had been injured during the incident.

It is believed that the two males had been taken to the hospital before police arrived to the scene.

Investigators said they are looking for a white, 4-door 2016 Dodge Charger R/T with a black hood. According to police, this vehicle hit two spectators and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Laukaitis at (203) 239-5321 x294. Callers can remain anonymous.