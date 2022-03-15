Norwalk

2 Structure Fires in Norwalk Under Investigation

Two structure fires in Norwalk that happened on Monday are under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the first fire at a vacant commercial building on West Avenue.

Authorities said the fire department entered the building that was charged with smoke and extinguished a large amount of debris. Investigators believe the fire was possibly set by vagrants.

The second fire was at a six story apartment complex on Water Street.

Fire officials said the fire started on the sixth floor and was contained to the garbage compactor room.

There was smoke damage on the sixth floor and water damage on the floors below, officials added.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of both fires remain under investigation.

