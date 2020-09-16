2 Students at Kennedy High School in Waterbury Test Positive for COVID-19

Two students at Kennedy High School have tested positive for COVID-19 and the school will close for two days as a precaution.

District officials said in a letter Wednesday that the school will switch to all remote learning Thursday and Friday while officials conduct a contact tracing investigation and the building is cleaned and disinfected.

The two affected students will have to self-isolate at home for 10 days and provide medical documentation before returning to school, officials said. Anyone who may have had close contact with the students will be notified.

The district, which is operating on a hybrid model, said it has planned for this scenario and is prepared for the transition to all remote learning. In-person classes are expected to resume Monday.