2 Suspects Apprehended After Shooting in Norwalk

Two suspects were apprehended by police after a shooting that injured one person in Norwalk on Friday night.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired at the King Kennedy Homes on Chestnut Street with someone injured around 6:20 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a man with two gunshot wounds to his leg. He was transported to Norwalk Hospital where authorities said he is receiving care for non-life threatening injuries.

At the same time, officers said they saw the suspect vehicle fleeing the area and attempted to stop it. The suspects refused to stop and a short pursuit ensued, police said. It quickly ended when the suspects crashed nearby. Both fled on foot, but were quickly apprehended. Investigators have not released the identities of the two suspects or any charges they may be facing.

Inside of the vehicle, police said they found a loaded Glock handgun with an extended capacity magazine.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Norwalk Police at (203) 854-3000. You can also contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at (203) 854-3111. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Norwalk Police at www.norwalkpd.com.