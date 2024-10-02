2 taken to hospital after car hits condo building I Norwalk

Two people were taken to the hospital after a car hit a condominium building in Norwalk on Tuesday evening and three residents are displaced.

The Norwalk Fire Department responded to 18 North Taylor Ave., a building with four condo units, around 5 p.m.

They extracted the driver and additional firefighters and police officers forced their way through the debris and damage to search the building for trapped occupants.

Inside, they found a victim who appeared to be in shock, according to the fire department.

The driver and the person who was found in the building were transported to Norwalk Hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the fire department.

The crash damaged several columns and firefighters temporarily shored up the building.

The building department deemed that one of the four condo units was unfit for occupancy and three residents were displaced.