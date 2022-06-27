2 Taken to Hospital After Collision Involving a Bicyclist, Pedestrian in Windham

Two people were taken to the hospital after a collision involving a bicyclist and a pedestrian in Windham on Sunday night.

State police said troopers received a third-party report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Boston Post Road around 10 p.m.

According to investigators, two people were transported from the scene to area hospitals. Their injuries are described as minor.

Troopers said after further investigation, they learned the incident did not involve a vehicle and was the result of a collision involving a bicyclist and a pedestrian.

The incident remains under investigation.