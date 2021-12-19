2 Taken to Hospital After Crash in Middletown

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after being extricated from a car on Route 9 in Middletown.

Fire officials said they responded to the crash Sunday morning. Crews removed two people from the car involved in the crash.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Both people were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, firefighters said.

This was the fourth accident in the area within 12 hours.

Officials are advising drivers to slow down during slick road conditions and to make sure your tires are in good condition and properly inflated.