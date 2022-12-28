2 Taken to Hospital After House Fire in Stonington

Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Stonington on Wednesday.

Emergency crews received a 911 call reporting smoke at a home on Moss Street around 9:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found fire in the kitchen.

Three people total were in the house and two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to police. Authorities did not release details on the extent of any possible injuries.

The state fire marshal is at the scene.