2 taken to hospital after Norwich rollover crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Norwich early Sunday morning.

An officer came upon a vehicle that had rolled over on North Main Street near Boswell Avenue around 1:15 a.m.

Emergency crews were called and notified that one person has been ejected while another person was still inside of the vehicle.

Once more crews arrived, they said they found a car on its roof with both people outside of the vehicle.

Two people were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.