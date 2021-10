Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Bloomfield Monday night, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened in the area of 132 Brookline Ave.

Multiple shots were fired and two people were injured, according to authorities. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Detectives are at the scene investigating. Hartford Police are assisting.

No additional information was immediately available.