2 taken to hospital following motorcycle crash in Hampton

One person was flown to the hospital by LifeStar and a second person was taken to the hospital by ambulance following a motorcycle crash in Hampton on Saturday.

State police said the crash happened on Providence Turnpike and Bigelow Road.

A motorcycle reportedly collided with a guardrail.

According to troopers, one person was transported to the hospital by LifeStar and a second person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation.