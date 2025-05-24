Vernon

2 taken to hospital due to head-on crash in Vernon

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries following a head-on crash in Vernon Friday night.

Fire officials responded to Vernon Avenue in the area of High Street for a two-car accident around 5:30 p.m.

Both cars sustained heavy front-end damage and two people were transported to the hospital with injuries. The extent is unknown at this time.

The road was closed and has since reopened. The crash remains under investigation.

