2 taken to hospital following hit-and-run involving motorcycles in Waterbury

Two people were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash involving two motorcycles in Waterbury Thursday night.

Police said they responded to the area of South Main Street and Platts Mill Road around 6:30 p.m.

Responding officers determined that two motorcycles and a pickup truck collided, and the truck fled the scene.

Officers were able to locate the pickup truck a short time later.

Two people on one of the motorcycles were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The extent is unknown at this time.

No other injuries were reported. Police said South Main Street is closed from Baldwin Street to Platts Mill Road as authorities conduct an investigation.