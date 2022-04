At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving five vehicles in Woodstock Sunday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to Pulpit Rock Road for the crash.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the accident. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

State police are still actively responding to the scene. Woodstock's Bungay Fire Brigade is also at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.