2 TD Bank locations to close in Connecticut

TD Bank announced that two of their Connecticut locations will be closing this June.

A spokesperson for the bank said banks located at 1289 Foxon Rd. in North Branford and 215 High St. in Torrington will close on June 5.

The bank said both Connecticut branches are among 38 total locations closing following a recent analysis.

TD Bank said they looked at opportunities to better align their network with customer needs and preferences.

The spokesperson said TD Bank regularly evaluates existing locations, and it's not uncommon for that to include some closures, consolidations or relocations.

"We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for customers and look forward to serving them at one of our 1,100 TD Bank locations or through our digital banking products and services," they said.

It's unknown if any employees will be laid off.

