2 Teens Accused of Assaulting Another Teen After High School Basketball Game in Waterbury

Police have arrested two teenage females who are accused of assaulting another teenage female after a high school basketball game in Waterbury last month.

Officers were assigned to Crosby High School on February 10 for a high school basketball game.

According to police, at the end of the game, officers were notified about an assault that had just happened in the school parking lot.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a 16-year-old female who said she was just assaulted outside by several other females after the game. The suspects left before police made contact with the victim.

Investigators said the female who was assaulted did not sustain any visible injuries and did not require medical attention on scene, but was later treated and released from a local hospital for minor injuries.

On February 13, authorities said two 16-year-old females were placed under arrest for assault in connection to the incident.

The incident remains under investigation. Additional arrests are expected.