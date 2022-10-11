Wethersfield

2 Teens Accused of Assaulting Student Standing at Bus Stop in Wethersfield

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC

Police have arrested two teens who are accused of assaulting a student who was standing at a bus stop in Wethersfield last month.

Officers were called to Maple Street on Thursday, September 8, around 7 a.m. after getting a report of a physical assault of a minor at a bus stop.

When police arrived, they said they met with the victim who reported that he was standing at the bus stop when a vehicle pulled up and the front seat passenger got out.

According to the victim, the suspect then walked over to him and physically assaulted him in an attempt to steal his belongings.

Working with detectives from Middletown, Wethersfield police detectives developed information about the identities of two male suspects. Police prepared arrest warrants and submitted them to Middletown Superior Court for approval.

On Sunday, one 16-year-old male suspect was arrested for his participation in the assault, according to police, the second 16-year-old male suspect was arrested on Monday.

Both teens are in court on Tuesday and are facing charges including robbery, assault and larceny.

This article tagged under:

WethersfieldWethersfield policestudent assault
