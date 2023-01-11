2 Teens Arrested After Fight at Fairfield Warde High School

Two teenagers were arrested Monday after a fight at Fairfield Warde High School last week, according to police.

Police said a physical altercation took place at the school on Friday, and two girls were arrested for their role in it.

A student was treated for injuries sustained during the fight and was later released.

Both teens are scheduled to appear in juvenile court next week. The school district is considering consequences for the girls.

No additional information was immediately available.