2 Teens Arrested After Waterbury Social Media Threats Target Schools

Two 16-year-olds have been arrested in connection with two separate social media threats posted online Monday, referencing Crosby High School and Enlightenment School.

Police said both threats specifically referenced the two schools. As a result, a shelter in place was initiated at the schools with an added police presence. All activities were held indoors as a precaution.

Officials said two teens were arrested. One 16-year-old was arrested for the Crosby High School threat and another 16-year-old was arrested in connection to the Enlightenment School threat.

The teens face charges including first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

The police department said they're working with the City of Waterbury Board of Education to ensure the safety of all students. They also want to make sure anyone responsible for school-related threats is charged accordingly.