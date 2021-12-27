2 Teens Arrested During Disturbance at Manchester Movie Theater

Two teens were arrested during a disturbance at a movie theater in Manchester on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the Cinemark Theater on Redstone Road around 7:15 p.m. after getting a report of a large disturbance involving a group of teenagers.

According to police, it was reported that approximately 20 teenagers were yelling, screaming and disturbing customers. When police arrived, they said the movie theater reported that teens became aggressive with them when asked to leave.

An employee at the theater said he was assaulted by a teenage girl and identified her to police. While attempting to speak with the teenage girl, authorities said she became combative and began assaulting officers.

Mutual aid was called in from surrounding law enforcement agencies due to the size of the unruly crowd. With the help of additional resources, police said the situation was quickly controlled and two teenage girls were arrested during the incident.

Police said a 17-year-old girl from Hartford was charged with breach of peace, two counts of assault of a police officer, interfering with an officer, criminal mischief and trespass.

A second 17-year-old girl from Hartford was also arrested and is facing charges including breach of peace and interfering with an officer, authorities added.

No injuries were reported.