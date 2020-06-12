2 Teens Arrested Following Several Carjackings in New Haven and Surrounding Areas

Two teenagers were arrested following an investigation into several carjackings in the New Haven area.

Police said the carjackings took place from Wednesday night into Thursday.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, a New Haven police sergeant parked his car in the area of Winthrop Avenue near Scranton Street. The sergeant was told four of the stolen cars were recovered in the same general area, according to police.

The police sergeant noticed a stolen SUV on Winthrop Avenue and followed the car, ultimately leading to a police pursuit and the arrests of a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.

The teen boys crashed into a house on Ellsworth Avenue and fled on foot, police said.

Police said they found the two teens hiding in a basement. They seized two BB guns including one with realistic-looking firearm features. One of the BB guns was found on the driver's seat of the SUV and the other was found at a nearby trash can, police said.

The two teens were detained in the area of Chapel Street and Ellsworth Avenue in the Edgewood neighborhood, according to police.

The teens were then transported to police headquarters.

This incident marks the fifth stolen car arrest in eight months for the 13-year-old and the third stolen car arrest in six months for the 15-year-old.

The teens face charges including first degree larceny, weapon in a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer.

Additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues, according to police.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Detectives said they are aware of several similar robberies in Hamden and one in Woodbridge. In total, seven cars were taken at gunpoint and three failed armed robberies were committed.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Robbery/Burglary Unit at 203-946-6304.