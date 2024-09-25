Norwalk

2 teens arrested in connection to potential school threat in Norwalk

Norwalk police cruiser
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a potential school threat in Norwalk.

Norwalk Police Department's Special Victims Unit learned about a Snapchat post on Tuesday that referenced a potential school shooting and bombing.

During the investigation, the post was traced to a home in Norwalk. Police said they identified a 14-year-old who was believed to be responsible for the post.

According to police, a 13-year-old from Norwalk was also involved in sharing or creating the post.

Investigators said after talking to both teens and their parents, it was determined that the post was not credible and was related to an online gaming platform that the teens were engaged with. It was reportedly meant as a hoax.

Both teens were charged with breach of peace and were summoned to juvenile court.

Authorities emphasize that the post was a hoax and no Norwalk Public School was ever targeted. Officers said they are working with the school system to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff in schools.

The community is encouraged to stay vigilant and should report any suspicious activity to police.

