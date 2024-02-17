2 teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle found in Hamden

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to stolen vehicle located in Hamden on Saturday.

According to authorities, the stolen vehicle was initially spotted by police in the area of Whalley Avenue and Ella T Grasso Boulevard.

Despite attempts to stop the vehicle, the teens were able to flee the scene. However, officers managed to attach a GPS tracker to the vehicle, allowing them to monitor its whereabouts, police said.

Police used stop sticks to disable the vehicle and arrested the teens who were inside the car.

Investigation is currently ongoing.