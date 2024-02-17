Hamden

2 teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle found in Hamden

By Lia Holmes

NBC Connecticut

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to stolen vehicle located in Hamden on Saturday.

According to authorities, the stolen vehicle was initially spotted by police in the area of Whalley Avenue and Ella T Grasso Boulevard.

Despite attempts to stop the vehicle, the teens were able to flee the scene. However, officers managed to attach a GPS tracker to the vehicle, allowing them to monitor its whereabouts, police said.

Police used stop sticks to disable the vehicle and arrested the teens who were inside the car.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigation is currently ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us