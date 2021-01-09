Hartford

2 Teens Dead, Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Hartford

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Two teenagers have died and a man is in critical condition after a crash in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Tower Avenue near Waverly Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting a report of a serious crash.

When police arrived, they said they found a black 2005 Acura TL that had run off the north side of the road and hit a tree.

According to police, the 17-year-old driver, later identified as Omar Lawrence, of Hartford, and the 19-year-old front seat passenger, later identified as Shamar Williams, of Hartford, were found dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man who was in the back seat had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to the hospital, authorities said. He is listed in critical condition with potentially life-threatening injuries, they added.

Detectives responded to the scene and have assumed control of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective James Fierravanti of the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division or the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

