2 teens hurt, 1 critically, after getting hit by car in Norwich

Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after getting hit by a pick-up truck while riding their bikes in Norwich on Monday, according to authorities.

Taftville Fire Co. 2 said they responded to Hunters Avenue at about 1 p.m. for a crash involving two pedestrians.

Responding crews said two teens were found laying in the road. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the fire department.

Authorities said one of the teens appears to have life-threatening injuries. They were taken to another hospital for further care.

The driver wasn't hurt and is being cooperative with police. The crash is under investigation.