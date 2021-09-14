Bristol

2 Teens Injured in Shooting in Bristol

CHOPPER 4PM - 16192619_WNBC_000000018708473
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot in Bristol on Sunday night.

Officers responded to Summer Street and Main Street around 8:40 p.m. after getting a report of gunshots.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

When police arrived, they said they found a crime scene involving an unoccupied vehicle. It was later determined four teenagers were in the vehicle, they added.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy who were in the vehicle sustained non-life threatening gunshot injuries, according to investigators. Both were treated and released at the hospital.

Local

North Pole Express 1 hour ago

Tickets for Essex Steam Train's North Pole Express to Go on Sale Today

1 hour ago

Your Rainbow Photos

The other teenagers who were in the vehicle fled the scene and are in the process of being identified, authorities said. Those two teenagers are 17 years old and 14 years old, according to police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"While there are no known threats to the community at this time, we are interested in talking to anyone who may have seen anything," said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mendela at (860) 314-4571.

This article tagged under:

Bristolshooting investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us