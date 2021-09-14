2 Teens Injured in Shooting in Bristol

Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot in Bristol on Sunday night.

Officers responded to Summer Street and Main Street around 8:40 p.m. after getting a report of gunshots.

When police arrived, they said they found a crime scene involving an unoccupied vehicle. It was later determined four teenagers were in the vehicle, they added.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy who were in the vehicle sustained non-life threatening gunshot injuries, according to investigators. Both were treated and released at the hospital.

The other teenagers who were in the vehicle fled the scene and are in the process of being identified, authorities said. Those two teenagers are 17 years old and 14 years old, according to police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"While there are no known threats to the community at this time, we are interested in talking to anyone who may have seen anything," said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mendela at (860) 314-4571.