2 Teens Killed, 1 Teen Injured After Crash on Route 44 in Coventry

Two teenagers have died and another teenager is injured after a crash on Route 44 in Coventry on Monday morning and counselors are being made available to students, families and community members.

Officers on patrol found a single vehicle crash on Route 44 near Silver Street around 4 a.m.

According to police, the vehicle had been driving eastbound, crossed the center line and came to rest against a tree on the westbound side of the road.

Firefighters and EMS were requested and responded to the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 19-year-old Jacob Provost, of Coventry, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Provost was a recent graduate of Coventry Public Schools, district officials said.

The front seat passenger, later identified as 16-year-old Olivia Cyr, of Coventry, was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar where police said she later died. Cyr was a student at Coventry High School, the district said.

The back seat passenger, identified as an 18-year-old from Coventry, was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to investigators. He was released from the hospital on Monday.

District officials said counselors will be available both virtually and in-person for students, families and community members in response to the deaths of Cyr and Provost.

Counseling sessions will be scheduled ahead of time by contacting the high school main office at (860) 742-7346. In-person participants are asked to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, which include wearing a mask. The sessions will run Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 44 was closed between Silver Street and Main Street, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with information is asked to call Coventry Police Department at (860) 742-7331.