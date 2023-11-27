2 teens, man arrested for hitting officers with stolen car in East Haven: police

Two teenage girls and a man have been arrested after allegedly hitting a police cruiser with officers inside while fleeing in a stolen car in East Haven, police said.

Authorities said they spotted a stolen Kia Sorrento on River Street at about 11 p.m. on Sunday. The car was reported stolen out of Waterbury.

Officers followed the vehicle, with four people inside, onto Main Street and tried to pull them over. The driver then struck the front end of a police cruiser and tried to flee, according to police.

Police engaged in pursuit and the driver eventually pulled over to let out two teens on Harrington Avenue. They were taken into custody without incident, according to authorities.

The driver kept going and ultimately stopped in a parking lot on Main Street. He then ran from officers and was arrested in the backyard of a home in New Haven, according to police.

A fourth person in the car was able to get away. They have not been located.

The police department said the driver faces charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, assault on a public safety officer and more. He was held on a $20,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday.

Both teens also face charges in connection to the incident. They were released into their parents' custody.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.