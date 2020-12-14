2 Teens Shot While Walking to Store in New Haven

Two teenagers were shot while walking to a corner store in New Haven on Sunday.

A 14-year-old male from New Haven and a 16-year-old female from Hamden were walking on Stevens Street towards the store on Sylvan Street when someone in a vehicle fired at the two of them, according to police.

The 16-year-old was shot in the arm and the 14-year-old suffered a graze wound to his thigh, police said.

The gunman sped away on Stevens Street.

Family members drove the teens to the hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304.