2 Teens Steal Car After Being Shot at in Hamden: Police

Hamden police have arrested two teenagers who are accused of stealing a car after being shot at on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Saint Mary Street around 5:15 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. Police had received an alert from New Haven's ShotSpotter that gunshots were detected in the area, authorities said.

Investigators said three people hid inside of a detached garage on Saint Mary Street and a member of the group fired multiple shots at two people who were walking by. No one was hit by gunfire.

Several bullets hit a home with three people inside and one of the bullets went through a window. Another bullet traveled across a bedroom and became embedded inside of a wall in the home, police said.

The two people that had been shot at fled on foot towards Ailing Street. They were later identified as 19-year-old Jayvon Prevost, of New Haven, and a 16-year-old from New Haven, police said.

The two teenagers saw a vehicle that was idling in the parking lot of a local business on Dixwell Avenue and entered the vehicle in an attempt to steal it, officers said. An employee of the business tried to intervene. One of the men then pointed a gun at the employee and the teens stole the car. They were last seen speeding on Morse Street.

Shortly after, New Haven police found the stolen vehicle on John Williamson Drive. Prevost and the juvenile were apprehended after a short foot pursuit, authorities said.

Prevost is facing charges including larceny. He was detained on a $20,000 bond and will be in court on December 20.

The 16-year-old was also charged with larceny and is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in New Haven.

The Hamden Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.