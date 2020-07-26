2 Thrown From Boat, Rescued in East Lyme

Two people were thrown off their boat while it was still in motion in East Lyme Sunday evening.

Police said they responded to a boating incident that occurred in Niantic Bay off Black Point Road at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The two people were picked up by jet skiers in the area, police said.

Police, fire and marine units responded to the scene, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard.

The boat they were thrown from was still moving when police arrived, circling with no one on board. Officers said they tried to dismantle the motor and prop with a rope but couldn't. The Marine unit operator was able to position the police boat so an officer could jump onto the moving boat and secure it.

The two people thrown off the boat suffered no injuries in the incident.