east lyme

2 Thrown From Boat, Rescued in East Lyme

EAST LYME POLICE DEPARTMENT GENERIC 2
NBC Connecticut

Two people were thrown off their boat while it was still in motion in East Lyme Sunday evening.

Police said they responded to a boating incident that occurred in Niantic Bay off Black Point Road at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The two people were picked up by jet skiers in the area, police said.

Local

electric rates 54 mins ago

Eversource Explains Why Your Electric Rates Could Have Gone Up

Hartford 6 hours ago

‘Black Lives Matter' Mural Unveiled in Downtown Hartford

Police, fire and marine units responded to the scene, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard.

The boat they were thrown from was still moving when police arrived, circling with no one on board. Officers said they tried to dismantle the motor and prop with a rope but couldn't. The Marine unit operator was able to position the police boat so an officer could jump onto the moving boat and secure it.

The two people thrown off the boat suffered no injuries in the incident.

This article tagged under:

east lymeEast Lyme Policewater rescueboating
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us