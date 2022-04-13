2 Trailers, Wood Chipper Taken From East Lyme Public Works Building: Police

Police are investigating after two trailers and a wood chipper were taken from the East Lyme Public Works Building over the past week.

Officers said someone in a black truck was seen multiple times on the property during the overnight hours.

The truck appears to be a two-toned Ford F-250 or F-350. It is dark-colored with either a grey or tan bottom and has damage to the right side of the bed above the rear tire. Investigators said there is rust below the left rear door and the driver's door handle appears to be damaged.

East Lyme Police Department

The truck was displaying a license plate in the rear window and the right tail light was not working, according to police.

Anyone with information on the truck or the person responsible for the larcenies is asked to contact Officer Watson at (860) 739-5900 ext. 2919 or by email at lwatson@eastlymepolice.org. The case number is #22-4132.