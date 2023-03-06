Hartford

2 Transported to Hospital After 3-Vehicle Crash on I-91 South in Hartford

CT DOT

Two people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 south in Hartford on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the three-vehicle crash near exit 32A around 10:30 p.m.

According to fire officials, two adults were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Part of the highway was closed, but it has since reopened.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us