2 Transported to Hospital After 3-Vehicle Crash on I-91 South in Hartford

Two people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 south in Hartford on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the three-vehicle crash near exit 32A around 10:30 p.m.

According to fire officials, two adults were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Part of the highway was closed, but it has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.