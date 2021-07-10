2 Transported to Hospital After Camper Fire in Plainfield

Two people were transported to the hospital after a camper fire in Plainfield Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Crews said they responded to Davis Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. to a well-involved camper fire.

Officials said two occupants escaped the inside of the camper during the fire and were ultimately transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. The extent is unknown at this time.

Plainfield Fire Co. #1

The blaze was extinguished within a half hour. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Plainfield Fire Marshal's Office.