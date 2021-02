Two people were transported to the hospital after a car vs. pole accident in Tolland Sunday night.

Fire officials responded to the accident on Tolland Stage Road at the intersection of Doyle Road, according to Tolland Alert.

Crews said a telephone pole was in the street but the road has since reopened.

Two patients transported. Tolland Stage Road has been reopened. All units clearing the scene. — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) February 15, 2021

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

The road reopened after 9 p.m. All crews have cleared the scene.