2 Transported to Hospital After House Fire in Milford

Two people were transported to the hospital after a house fire in Milford on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to a home on Crowley Avenue after getting multiple reports of a working fire shortly before 9 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a 2-and-a-half story house with heavy fire venting through multiple windows.

Crews said they were met by heavy fire on the second floor hallway, which had burned through the top of the closed door of the apartment room. There was also fire traveling through the ceiling and walls.

Firefighters searched what they said was a cut-up floor plan and rescued a cat that was still inside.

A total of seven people were able to self-rescue from the fire, according to fire officials. One person was transported to the hospital to be treated for burns on his or her hands while another person was transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is helping to relocate the people from the fire.

The Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

