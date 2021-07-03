2 Transported to Hospital After New London Car Crash

Two people were transported to the hospital after a multi-car crash in New London Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue near the intersection of Broad Street.

Two people were transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Officials said the driver of one of the cars, 25-year-old Rafael Pacheco, was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the crash.

Pacheco faces charges including driving under the influence, risk of injury to a minor, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.