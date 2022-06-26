2 Transported to Hospital After Serious Crash in Farmington

Two people were transported to the hospital after a serious crash in Farmington on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a two-car crash on Colt Highway at the intersection of Fienemann Road around 8:30 p.m.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital, police said.

Due to the serious injuries, the North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad responded to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at (860) 675-2400.