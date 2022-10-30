2 Untimely Deaths Under Investigation in Vernon

Police are investigating two untimely deaths in Vernon.

Officers were called to Vinetta Drive on Friday around 5:43 p.m. after getting a report of two untimely deaths.

When police arrived, they said they found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died. Their identities have not been released.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and detectives from Vernon Police Department responded to the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the causes of death.

The investigation is open and ongoing. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Police Department Detective Division at (860) 872-9126.