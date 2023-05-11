2 Waterbury Schools Placed in Lockdown After Report of Weapon

Crosby High School and Wallace Middle School in Waterbury were placed into lockdown Thursday morning after a report of a weapon on campus, according to school officials.

The two schools are connected on the same property.

No weapon was found, according to police.

The lockdowns were lifted and the schools were put into a shelter-in-place mode.

During the lockdown, two parents trespassed and came into Crosby High, police said. Both parents were arrested.